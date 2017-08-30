HS Football Preview: Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

School: Orchard Park

How they finished last season: 6-4, 3-1

What they will miss: Quarterback Dillon Janca, who graduated

What they are excited about: Skilled position players

What they said: “We’ve been working really hard everyday so as long as we work as a unit, and keep our team chemistry I think we’ll be fine.” – Ryne Dietz, Orchard Park Senior

“This group is very determined, so I like our team, they’re really close, they’re bonding very well and they work hard.” – Head Coach Gene Tundo