Local health center opens new pediatric unit

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A neighborhood clinic in Buffalo now has a special section for patients age 18 and under.

Community Health Center of Buffalo on Benwood Ave. opened its new pediatric unit on Tuesday.

It offers a place for boys and girls in the area of Main St., Amherst St. and University District to receive care.

The funding that helped build the expansion may not be around for very long.

“It’s important funding that has to be renewed by Congress, which is fundamental to funding the services that are provided here,” Rep. Brian Higgins said. “People’s access to health care starts right here in the neighborhood, and health care centers like this.”

The center has been open since 1999.

The ribbon cutting also marks the observance of the first National Health Center Week in Buffalo.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s