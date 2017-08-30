Local health center opens new pediatric unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A neighborhood clinic in Buffalo now has a special section for patients age 18 and under.

Community Health Center of Buffalo on Benwood Ave. opened its new pediatric unit on Tuesday.

It offers a place for boys and girls in the area of Main St., Amherst St. and University District to receive care.

The funding that helped build the expansion may not be around for very long.

“It’s important funding that has to be renewed by Congress, which is fundamental to funding the services that are provided here,” Rep. Brian Higgins said. “People’s access to health care starts right here in the neighborhood, and health care centers like this.”

The center has been open since 1999.

The ribbon cutting also marks the observance of the first National Health Center Week in Buffalo.