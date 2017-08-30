Man accused of breaking into ex’s home, pointing gun at new boyfriend

Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and pointing a gun at her boyfriend.

Orchard Park police say Michael O’Neill broke into the apartment on Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

According to the woman, O’Neill broke her front door in the process.

After this, police say he left in his vehicle.

Hours later, after a search for him, O’Neill turned himself in, police say. Authorities say the gun was recovered.

O’Neill was charged with Burglary, Menacing and Criminal Mischief.

(Photo of the gun police recovered)

