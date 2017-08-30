McDermott likes “poise” showed by rookie QB Nathan Peterman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nathan Peterman was billed as the “most NFL ready” quarterback of the 2017 draft class. He even drew comparisons to New England Patriot’s QB Tom Brady.

Peterman, who was selected in the fifth round by the Bills, has performed well throughout the preseason and could be thrust into the starting role depending on whether Tyrod Taylor clears the NFL’s concussion protocol, after suffering a head injury in the team’s third preseason game.

The rookie has thrown for nearly 400 yards, and also led the Bills first team offense to it’s first touchdown of the preseason after entering following the injury to Taylor.

“He is poised, he’s intelligent. I like his command and how he displayed himself the other night running with the 1’s,” Head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday.

“Again, all the information I’m getting from the huddle was that he wasn’t flinching,” he continued. “To me, that’s the first step. It’s one thing to go out there, it’s another thing to go out there and carry yourself with that type of poise and composure to where the team is drawn to you and you can move the offense.”

Heading into the final preseason game, McDermott said there’s a good chance Peterman and newly signed quarterback Keith Wenning split time. However, McDermott acknowledged the importance of Peterman staying healthy knowing he could be called upon to start in the season opener against the Jets if Taylor hasn’t recovered from his concussion. The rookie’s playing time will also be determined by how quickly Wenning can grasp the offense.

On that front, the quarterback situation brings added pressure with players battling for roster spots and with cuts three days away.

Wenning told reporters on Tuesday it’s a challenging situation with only two days to get familiar with the playbook and players.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I know a couple of people here, that’s about it. Some guys I’ve been on other teams with. Coach (Rick) Dennison, his offense, I’m pretty familiar with. That’s been the biggest thing, as long as I know the plays, I know how to run the offense, I’m comfortable. But as far as knowing the tendencies of the receivers and lineman, and the lineman hearing my cadence and stuff like that, that’s the tough part.”

The former Ball State quarterback is also in an interesting situation himself as he also works to show teams he should be on their 53-man roster. Wenning, who has mostly been a practice squad player since being drafted in 2014, has never play a down in a regular season game. He was a member of the Bengals active roster in December of last season serving as A.J McCarron’s backup after starter Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury.

“I’m going to take every opportunity and run with it,” Wenning said. “That’s the big thing, knowing the offense and being able to move and run the offense successfully. I’m just going to take it one play at a time, one series at a time, trust the guys around me, know they’ll do their job and try to do my best.”

The Bills and Lions kickoff Thursday at 7 p.m. at New Era Field.