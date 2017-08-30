Police warn of social media scams after record Powerball win

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts city are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up to scam people since a local woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

Chicopee (CHIH’-kuh-pee) police say fake Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts state they belong to Mavis Wanczyk (WAHN’-zihk), who was announced as the Powerball winner last week.

The fake accounts say following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Police warn people not to provide personal information.

 State Lottery officials say Wanczyk chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes. It’s the largest grand prize won by a lottery ticket in U.S. history.Wanczyk says she always thought winning the lottery was “a pipe dream.” She immediately quit her hospital job.

Police have provided extra patrols around her house.

