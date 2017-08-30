Police warn of social media scams after record Powerball win

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts city are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up to scam people since a local woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.
Chicopee (CHIH’-kuh-pee) police say fake Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts state they belong to Mavis Wanczyk (WAHN’-zihk), who was announced as the Powerball winner last week.
The fake accounts say following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Police warn people not to provide personal information.
Police have provided extra patrols around her house.