BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A ramp closure is scheduled for NY State Route 198 starting Sept. 6.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Spet. 6, the NY Route 198 westbound ramp to Elmwood Avenue northbound will be closed to all traffic. A detour will be posted.

The closure is expected to last about four weeks as dredging and sediment removal is performed on Scajaquada Creek.

The work is weather sensitive and will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.