Regular Bills game traffic patterns in effect for Thursday’s Bills vs. Lions preseason game

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Headed to the Bills vs. Lions preseason game at New Era Field on Thursday?

Regular Bills traffic patterns will be in effect for Thursday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will have eastbound-only traffic starting at about 10 p.m. from Fieldhouse Drive to Route 219.

Stadium parking lots open four hours before the start of the game and Abbott Road will be closed to through traffic starting at 2:30 p.m. between the entrance to Lot 4 (north side of stadium) and preferred parking lot 2 (south side of stadium.

Extra vehicle volume is expected on all roadways leading to the Southtowns.

Visit www.buffalobills.com  for more information.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s