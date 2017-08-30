Regular Bills game traffic patterns in effect for Thursday’s Bills vs. Lions preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Headed to the Bills vs. Lions preseason game at New Era Field on Thursday?

Regular Bills traffic patterns will be in effect for Thursday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will have eastbound-only traffic starting at about 10 p.m. from Fieldhouse Drive to Route 219.

Stadium parking lots open four hours before the start of the game and Abbott Road will be closed to through traffic starting at 2:30 p.m. between the entrance to Lot 4 (north side of stadium) and preferred parking lot 2 (south side of stadium.

Extra vehicle volume is expected on all roadways leading to the Southtowns.

