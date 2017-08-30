Sabres begin training camp on Sept. 14

Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel (15) celebrates with Cal O'Reilly (19) after O'Reilly scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, March 31, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

The quest to end a six year postseason drought officially begins Sept. 14 when the Buffalo Sabres officially report to training camp.

Players will hit the ice for the first time on Sept. 15 at HarborCenter with all practice sessions open to the public.

Friday, Sept. 15
Session one: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. (KeyBank Rink)
Session two: 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (KeyBank Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 16
Session one: 9:45 – 10:20 a.m. (New Wave Energy Rink) / 10:25 – 11:15 a.m. (KeyBank Rink)
Session two: 11:45 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. (New Wave Energy Rink) / 12:25 – 1:15 p.m. (KeyBank Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 17
Session one: 9:45 – 10:20 a.m. (New Wave Energy Rink) / 10:25 – 11:15 a.m. (KeyBank Rink)
Session two: 11:45 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. (New Wave Energy Rink) / 12:25 – 1:15 p.m. (KeyBank Rink)

Sabres Preseason Schedule

Sept. 18 vs. Carolina – 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Toronto – 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. New York Islanders – 7 p.m.

 

