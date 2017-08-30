Stowaway kitten hides in engine compartment while driver travels to another state

NATICK, Mass. (WIVB) — After going for the ride of a lifetime, one little kitten is getting a new home.

A truck driver found a four-month-old kitten hiding in his engine compartment.

He thinks the cat was seeking the heat of the engine the night before and ended up traveling from Massachusetts to Connecticut.

It wasn’t until he brought the vehicle in for a checkup that she was spotted.

The technician who found the kitten did not want to put her in a shelter, so he took her home, naming her “Tacoma,” as in Toyota’s toughest truck.