Teachers shop for free school supplies at the “Teacher’s Desk”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, at the “Teacher’s Desk” on Northampton Street in Buffalo, 80 teachers are getting $1000 worth of free school supplies. They’ll grab a cart as soon as they walk in, they’ll grab a shopping checklist, and they have thousand of supplies to choose from.

“They come from Ripley to Rochester from Niagara Falls to Salamanca, Jamestown and a bunch in between there’s 230 schools that shop here now,” said John Mika, Teacher’s Desk Director.

According to studies teachers spend an average of $700 on school supplies for their classrooms each year. But at the Teacher’s Desk that burden is lifted for several local teachers.

“The Teacher’s Desk has been an enormous help it cut down my costs quite a bit. I still purchase some things for my classroom, but the Teacher’s Desk has been able to give me what I need to teach my students,” said Jenn Bialek, Charter School for Applied Technologies teacher.

It covers all the classroom basics like folders, books, pens, and pencils. But also has extras, like holiday decor and creative supplies.

“As a Buffalo Public School Career and Tech teacher we’re always using consumables and gloves get used, they get dirty, they get washed and we get supplies they don’t always last forever,” said Ron Callea, McKinkley High School teacher.

From August through May the non-profit targets schools with the most need. Schools where at least 70% of students qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program are eligible.

“No charge whatsoever, no membership fees, nothing,” said Mika.

Teachers can still apply for free school supplies and more volunteers are always needed. For more information go to this link: http://www.theteachersdesk.org/