Teachers shop for free school supplies at the “Teacher’s Desk”

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today, at the “Teacher’s Desk” on Northampton Street in Buffalo, 80 teachers are getting $1000 worth of free school supplies. They’ll grab a cart as soon as they walk in, they’ll grab a shopping checklist, and they have thousand of supplies to choose from.

“They come from Ripley to Rochester from Niagara Falls to Salamanca, Jamestown and a bunch in between there’s 230 schools that shop here now,” said John Mika, Teacher’s Desk Director.

According to studies teachers spend an average of $700 on school supplies for their classrooms each year. But at the Teacher’s Desk that burden is lifted for several local teachers.

“The Teacher’s Desk has been an enormous help it cut down my costs quite a bit. I still purchase some things for my classroom, but the Teacher’s Desk has been able to give me what I need to teach my students,” said Jenn Bialek, Charter School for Applied Technologies teacher.

It covers all the classroom basics like folders, books, pens, and pencils. But also has extras, like holiday decor and creative supplies.

“As a Buffalo Public School Career and Tech teacher we’re always using consumables and gloves get used, they get dirty, they get washed and we get supplies they don’t always last forever,” said Ron Callea, McKinkley High School teacher.

From August through May the non-profit targets schools with the most need. Schools where at least 70% of students qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program are eligible.

“No charge whatsoever, no membership fees, nothing,” said Mika.

Teachers can still apply for free school supplies and more volunteers are always needed. For more information go to this link: http://www.theteachersdesk.org/

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s