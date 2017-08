NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Beach Boys are coming to the Riviera Theatre this November.

The band will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Doors open an hour before that.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday and Friday and the public sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices for reserved seating go from $58 to $110.

Anyone who wants to buy tickets can go to the Riviera Theatre Box Office, call them at (716) 692-2413 or go to RivieraTheatre.org.