Waiting Room closes after 4 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular music venue in Buffalo is shutting its doors.

Waiting Room has closed after four years in business.

Owner Chris Ring thanked the venue’s supporters in a statement:

“To all of our friends, to all of the artists and to all of the patrons who have supported us over the past 4 years, I have some bad news. Its with the heaviest of hearts that I have to report, effective immediately, the Waiting Room and Studio at Waiting have closed their doors.

Unfortunately, at the direction of our attorneys, we can’t get into the details of the why just yet but we hope to tell our full story down the road.

To all of the staff, past and present, that helped make Waiting Room what it is today I wanted to say “Thank You”. You made this so much more then a business. We became a family and for that I am forever grateful. This has been one hell of a rollercoaster ride and there is no one I would have rather rode that with then all of you.

To all of the artists that chose to play Waiting Room, I wanted to say “Thank You”. Waiting Room existed because of our love for live music. Your shows made coming to work easy. Your shows made coming to work fun. As always, the show must go on and we will still be supportive of your shows at the other venues in town. Thanks for making Waiting Room your home away from home for the past 4 years.

To all of the people who supported Waiting Room shows and events over the years, I say “thank you, thank you, thank you!” Your unconditional support over the past 4 years has been nothing short of amazing. You were the driving force that kept us going and you are the driving force that keeps me fighting for whats right today and hopefully fighting to make things right for tomorrow.

As I sit here and write this I can’t help but reference the band and song we got our name from, Fugazi’s “Waiting Room”. Maybe this was the writing on the wall from the beginning….maybe it was just a coincidence, all I know is these words couldn’t be anymore relevant then as they are today. This isn’t good bye. To me this is a “see you soon” kind of moment. I promise we will be back, somewhere, some day.

Please see a list below of where our Fall Schedule has moved to. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the door.

Thanks again Buffalo, we’ll see you soon.

Chris Ring

#ForeverFamily”

The statement was followed by the lyrics of Fugazi’s “Waiting Room.”

Concerts that were scheduled to be played at the Delaware Ave. venue have been moved to other local venues. The only concert that was cancelled was September 14th’s !!! (Chk Chk Chk) show. Refunds are available where tickets were purchased.

Moving to Town Ballroom – 681 Main Street – Buffalo

Sept 7 – Raekwon

Sept 8 – The Fall Of Troy

Sept 13 – Never Shout Never

Sept 21 – Spag Heddy

Sept 23 – The Early November / The Movieline

Oct 3 – COIN – Town Ballroom

Oct 5 – Against Me!

Oct 8 – Twisted

Oct 11 – Figure & Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Oct 13 – Curren$y

Nov 11 – White Reaper

Nov 13 – Turnover

Dec 7 – Hatebreed

Moving to The Leopard Lounge at the Town Ballroom – 681 Main Street – Buffalo

Sept 16 BUKU w/ Luzcid

Sept 29 – Sandra

Oct 10 – Frankie Rose

Oct 12 – ¡Mayday!

Nov 7 – JR JR

Nov 18 – The Wrecks

Moving to VENU – 75 W. Chippewa – Buffalo

Sep 8 – Lauren Alaina

Sep 12 – Tank

Sep 20 – Maxo Kream

Oct 14 – One More Time *new date*

Nov 10 – Have Mercy

Nov 16 – Knuckle Puck

Nov 17 – Witt Lowry

Nov 30 – Pierce Fulton

Moving to The Landmark On Pearl – 320 Pearl St, Above Lucky Day – Buffalo

Sept 28 – Joyner Lucas

Moving to Mohawk Place – 47 E. Mohawk Place – Buffalo

Sep 15 – Beach Slang

Sep 21 – That 1 Guy

Oct 03 – Frankie Cosmos

Oct 17 – PEARS

Oct 20 – Smoking Popes

Nov 14 – Timber Timbre

A new venue has not been announced for the following shows:

Sept 16 – Slaves

Sept 19 – The Get Up Kids

Sept 22 – Com Truise

Sept 30 – The Werks

Oct 10 – Atlas Genius

Oct 23 – Bad Suns

Dec 29 – Buried Alive

More information on those shows will be released here.