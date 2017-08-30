Wing King Drew Cerza comes to Wake Up! ahead of Wing Fest

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chicken wings are an iconic symbol here in Buffalo, and this weekend, there’s a whole festival to celebrate the delicious food.

The Wing King himself, Drew Cerza, came to Wake Up! on Wednesday morning.

He told us about what kinds of wings people will be able to test out at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, or as many call it, “Wing Fest.”

The 16th annual festival is this weekend at Coca-Cola Field. It will take place on Saturday from Noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from Noon until 7 p.m.

