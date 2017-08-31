$99 for a case of water: Texas officials report price gouging post-Harvey

By Published:
PHOTO/CNN

(CNN) – Texas officials say they’ve gotten hundreds of complaints about price gouging and scams in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

One convenience store in Houston reportedly charged $20 for a gallon of gas, $8.50 for a bottle of water and $99 for a case of water, according to the Texas Attorney General’s office.

 The state has received 684 complaints in all, according to Kayleigh Lovvorn, a spokeswoman for the office. The agency has started looking into nine cases so far but expects more.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday said that even though gas prices will increase because of supply issues, retailers should be wary of inflating prices unfairly.

“Every state’s attorney general will be watching to make sure that there’s no price gouging going on,” he said, adding that all who are considering raising prices inappropriately “need to watch out.”

Parts of Texas remain under inches of floodwater and experts predict a lengthy recovery. Thirty-nine people have died because of the storm.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s