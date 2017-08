Related Coverage U2 to play New Era Field Sept. 5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — More tickets are available for the U2 concert coming to New Era Field next week.

Fans who might have missed out on a chance to get tickets can now get $35 ones at LiveNation.com.

The band will perform here on Sept. 5. Beck will open for them.

