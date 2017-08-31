Born with Bonas in their blood: legacy students starting classes

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Freshman biology major, Chloe Garbacz walks around campus wearing a shirt reading ‘St. Bonaventure Made’ – something very true about this young woman.

“When you meet someone from St. Bonaventure, it’s like meeting a new friend,” said Garbacz. “St. Bonaventure is very family oriented.”

That’s probably the perfect phrase describing her experience at the school being as Chloe is the fourth person in her family attending the university. Her brother, Andrew, is part of the class of 2019; her father graduated in 1991; her grandpa, 1965.

“I definitely had a choice about coming here,” said Chloe, who wants to go to medical school after finishing up at Bonas. “I looked at a bunch of other schools but St. Bonaventure was where I wanted to go.”

The third generation students are spending time looking through Bonadieu editions from the years their alumni family members graduated, laughing at finding photos of their dad lifting weights.

“What did grandpa look like?” asks Chloe.

“He actually had hair!” replies Andrew.

The siblings grew up hearing stories about the Southern Tier situated school.

“They always really loved it here,” says Chloe.

“My grandpa loves this place just as much as I do,” said Andrew, a junior majoring in sports management. “He doesn’t like showing emotion but h e was excited [when I decided I wanted to come here]. He called right away and wanted to find out about classes and what I’m doing.”

Andrew recalls stepping foot on campus for the first time, knowing then that the place he has heard so much about is where he belongs.

“I fell in love with it and knew it was where I wanted to spend four years,” said Andrew.

And while the Garbacz siblings will be spending four years on campus, they feel they’ve always been Bonnies and will be for life.

“It feels like home when I’m walking around here.”