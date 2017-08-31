Driver with 9 suspensions, passenger accused of drug possession

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning traffic stop in Elma led to the arrest of a driver and his passenger.

A deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Route 400 around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Fillmore resident Russell Appell. He has nine separate, active license suspensions.

The deputy investigated Appell and his passenger, 22-year-old Heather Kleinsmith, of East Aurora.

Both were found with drugs, deputies say.

Appell just had marijuana, they say, but Kleinsmith was accused of possessing that, Xanax and three hypodermic needles.

The two are each facing possession charges. Appell was also charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, as well as other vehicle and traffic law infractions.

They were taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $250 bail, but Appell was released after posting bail.