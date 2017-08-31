Driver with 9 suspensions, passenger accused of drug possession

By Published: Updated:

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning traffic stop in Elma led to the arrest of a driver and his passenger.

A deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Route 400 around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Fillmore resident Russell Appell. He has nine separate, active license suspensions.

The deputy investigated Appell and his passenger, 22-year-old Heather Kleinsmith, of East Aurora.

Both were found with drugs, deputies say.

Appell just had marijuana, they say, but Kleinsmith was accused of possessing that, Xanax and three hypodermic needles.

The two are each facing possession charges. Appell was also charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, as well as other vehicle and traffic law infractions.

They were taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $250 bail, but Appell was released after posting bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s