Early stages of production underway at SolarCity in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major first step in making Buffalo a hub for solar energy is now underway at Riverbend.

After months of anticipation, SolarCity has finally starting production at its massive facility in South Buffalo Thursday.

It’s still in the very early stages, but for now Panasonic will make solar cells which will be for Telsa’s new solar roofs. Panasonic and Tesla have a partnership, as Panasonic is using part of the factory.

A Tesla rep confirmed the start of production in a statement:

“Members of the Tesla and Panasonic teams visited Buffalo today, as they do regularly, to hold meetings and also to review the ongoing progress at Gigafactory 2, where production of solar cells and modules that will be used exclusively in tesla products, including solar roof, has now started. Like the vehicle production ramp, this starts off extremely slowly, but ramps up exponentially over time.”

Empire State Development President Howard Zemsky also responded to the news, calling it a milestone. He says in a statement:

“While today’s news that production of one component of solar panels and solar roof tiles has begun at Riverbend is an important milestone, we are more excited by the fact that this is just the beginning of something much larger which will unfold over the months and years ahead. ”

SolarCity hopes to start making solar panels by the end of the year. It has to create at least 500 jobs in the first year of operation or lose 41 million dollars in tax incentives.

A representative from Panasonic told News 4 that very few details are being released right now. At this point, there’s no word on how many people are working in the factory.