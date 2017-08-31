Families who lost loved ones rally in MLK Park

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families who have lost loved ones to violence made their voices heard.

The group No More Tears held a community rally at MLK Park Wednesday night.

It gave families and friends a chance to tell their stories.

No More Tears encourages the community to work with police. They say that if you see something, you should say something.

Founder Tina Sanders says families just want justice.

“We just want people to come forward,” Sanders said. “This is our neighborhood. We have to take it back.”

Sanders founded No More Tears after a domestic violence incident several years ago.

