Harvey aftermath: Death toll rises; so do the floodwaters

Emergency workers and throngs of volunteers went door to door for a fifth day Wednesday, trying to rescue victims of the flood. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said authorities have received 60,000 to 70,000 calls for help.

“We just pray that the body count … won’t rise significantly.” Acevedo said.

Three volunteers were trying to cross Cypress Creek when their boat crashed and capsized, sending all three under a bridge. One of the volunteers was found clinging to a tree.

About one-third of the Houston area is covered in water. And it’s unclear exactly how many people still need to be rescued, Texas Military Department spokesman Lt. Col. Travis Walters said.

For the first time since the weekend, authorities said, the flooding in Houston is slowly receding in some areas.

The Houston Astros announced they will play a doubleheader at home on Saturday against the New York Mets. The team played the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this week because of the hurricane.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the home game will provide “a much needed boost for our city” and offer residents “some aspect of normal life.”

But dangerous flooding will continue from Houston all the way into southwestern Louisiana for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Controversy has surrounded the placement of houses near Houston’s Barker and Addicks reservoirs, especially since floodwater overflowed the latter.

Residents evacuate their homes Tuesday near the Addicks Reservoir in Houston. “They allowed them to build homes inside the reservoir. And these homes are flooded — 2,500 homes are flooded, some of them up to 5 feet deep,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Wednesday. “They built homes inside a lake.” And those homes “will be inundated for several weeks,” said Jeff Lindner with Harris County Flood Control. “The closest comparison that I can draw to those homes … is Hurricane Katrina,” Lindner said. “When water sits in a house for several weeks, the house begins to degrade.”