Harvey aftermath: Death toll rises; so do the floodwaters

CNN Published:
Evacuees at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur face flooding again as waters rise at the shelter. PHOTO/CNN

(CNN) – With countless Houstonians still awaiting rescue, Tropical Depression Harvey devoured another Texas city.

The unrelenting storm unleashed its wrath on a wide swath east of Houston, leaving thousands stranded in flooded homes and forcing the evacuation of a nursing facility and even an emergency shelter where residents had sought refuge.
“Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming!” Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman posted Wednesday on Facebook. “If you called, we are coming. Please get to higher ground if you can, but please try (to) stay out of attics.”
At least 37 deaths related to Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have been reported in Texas. One of them, Houston police Sgt. Steve Perez, drowned while trying to get to work.
“To those Americans who have lost loved ones, all of America is grieving with you and our hearts are joined with yours forever,” President Donald Trump said in Springfield, Missouri.
The storm left record-setting rain in Harris County — which saw 19 deaths — before unleashing 15 inches in the Beaumont area, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“While there may still be flooding, the good news is there shouldn’t be any rain in the region for the next several days,” said CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.
While heavy rains have ended in the Houston area, more danger looms.
Emergency workers and throngs of volunteers went door to door for a fifth day Wednesday, trying to rescue victims of the flood. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said authorities have received 60,000 to 70,000 calls for help.
“We just pray that the body count … won’t rise significantly.” Acevedo said.
The US Coast Guard is searching for two civilian rescuers who were swept away after their boat capsized Tuesday night, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday.
Three volunteers were trying to cross Cypress Creek when their boat crashed and capsized, sending all three under a bridge. One of the volunteers was found clinging to a tree.
About one-third of the Houston area is covered in water. And it’s unclear exactly how many people still need to be rescued, Texas Military Department spokesman Lt. Col. Travis Walters said.
For the first time since the weekend, authorities said, the flooding in Houston is slowly receding in some areas.
The Houston Astros announced they will play a doubleheader at home on Saturday against the New York Mets. The team played the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, Florida, earlier this week because of the hurricane.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the home game will provide “a much needed boost for our city” and offer residents “some aspect of normal life.”
But dangerous flooding will continue from Houston all the way into southwestern Louisiana for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Controversy has surrounded the placement of houses near Houston’s Barker and Addicks reservoirs, especially since floodwater overflowed the latter.
Residents evacuate their homes Tuesday near the Addicks Reservoir in Houston.
“They allowed them to build homes inside the reservoir. And these homes are flooded — 2,500 homes are flooded, some of them up to 5 feet deep,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said Wednesday. “They built homes inside a lake.”
And those homes “will be inundated for several weeks,” said Jeff Lindner with Harris County Flood Control.
“The closest comparison that I can draw to those homes … is Hurricane Katrina,” Lindner said.
“When water sits in a house for several weeks, the house begins to degrade.”
Lindner said those residents will be able to return after several weeks, but “we are not sure what the condition of those homes are going to be.”
He also said it’s unclear whether rebuilding homes in the same area will be allowed.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s