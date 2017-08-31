Helping Community Missions through back to school shopping

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – As more and more people do their back to school shopping online, Amazon has made it easier for you to put the money your spending to work in the community.

When you make a purchase through Amazon Smile, Amazon donates a half a percent of the purchase price to a charity of your choice.

Community Missions of Niagara Frontier reps hope you’ll choose their organization to benefit.

Community Missions offers 19 programs in 14 locations in our region, ranging from serving meals out of the soup kitchen on Buffalo Avenue to providing housing services for the homeless, those in need of mental health services, and those living with HIV and AIDS.

That’s not to mention the youth services provided in school settings, like the expanding Girls Circle program, and a Clothes Closet that provides clothing and shoes to anyone who comes in, no questions asked.

News 4’s Katie Alexander toured the Community Missions facility in Niagara Falls Thursday morning to check out some of the services offered. Watch the videos below for full coverage.

Last year, Community Missions provided more than 89,000 meals to individuals and families in need, but recently, there’s been a spike in the demand for those services, leaving many shelves in the Food Pantry empty.

“We’re wondering if some of it could be with back to school,” explained Community Missions’ Communications & Development Manager Christian Hoffman, while looking at the bare shelves in the Food Pantry. “Obviously those lists are getting longer and longer of school supplies that families need to go out and purchase, and maybe that could be something where the funds that need to go there aren’t able to go as much to food.”

“Our food pantry has kind of been over run over the past few weeks,” Hoffman said. “This is certainly a bigger hit than we usually see toward the end of summer.”

Hoffman says donations are needed to support the food pantry and the rest of the Community Missions’ programs.

Amazon Smile is an easy way to give. “There’s not a lot of work for really anyone involved, which is a fantastic thing, and it’s just kind of a steady stream of income that we can have to kind of meet that bottom line,” Hoffman said.

