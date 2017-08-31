New Bonas president reveals goals for university as school starts

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new Bonnie is leading the pack as the school year starts up.

“There are some really exciting things happening here,” said Dr. Dennis DePerro, the St. Bonaventure president. “Having roots in western New York, I think [St. Bonaventure] is a place I feel very strongly about and has great potential.”

Dr. DePerro grew up in Buffalo, attending Bishop Timon High School saying that’s where he learned about and started living by the Franciscan values.  He has spent the greater part of the last 35 years working in higher education at Catholic institutions.

Since assuming the role as president, Dr. DePerro has been making a list of goals he wants to accomplish including increasing enrollment to 2,000 undergraduate students – enrollment currently sits around 1700; retaining professor; kicking off a capital campaign; and enhancing the newly established School of Health Professions.

“A lot of the things I’ve done throughout my career, I hope we can apply those here,” said the president.

Dr. DePerro says there are some challenges coming with the title too including finding ways to keep tuition affordable and remaining true to the founding principles of the university.

