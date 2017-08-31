Thanks WNY! Thousands of dollars have been raised for Harvey relief through News 4’s telethon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursday’s News 4 Harvey Relief Telethon raised $40,587 for the American Red Cross’s relief efforts in areas effected by Tropical Depression Harvey.

The telethon was held from noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the American Red Cross’s location on Delaware Avenue.

Money raised by the telethon could go toward comfort kits for victims or cleanup kits to help residents rebuild.

Monetary donations also help to rebuild local economies following flooding, said Kenneth Turner, Western and Central New York regional disaster director said.

“We can transfer that quickly and effectively down there so that individuals can get the services they need- we give assistance to individuals so they can go to the local markets and clothing stores to turn that dollar over, time and time again,” Turner said.

Among the local donors contributing to Thursday’s telethon was M&T Bank. Representatives of M&T Bank presented the telethon with a check for $150,000.