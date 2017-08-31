Peterman leads two scoring drives Vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) looks for a receiver in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BUFFALO, NY. (WIVB) – Two drives. Two scores.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman led the Bills on scoring drives of 63 and 69 yards in the preseason finale against the Lions before exiting at the start of the second quarter for newly signed Keith Wenning.

On the Bills opening drive Peterman connected with four different receivers — with his only pass being broken up inside the 10 as he tried to connect with tight end Nick O’Leary on 3rd-and-2.

Peterman, who has earned praise from Head Coach Sean McDermott for his poise throughout the preseason, continued be a steady presence under center connecting with undrafted rookie Brandon Reilly for a 12 yard gain on 3rd-and-9 to help set up the Bills second score of the night.

Jonathan Williams capped the drive off with an impressive 21-yard TD run to give Buffalo a 10-0 lead.

Peterman finished the night 9-for-11 for 81 yards.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn also started and saw action throughout the firs quarter.  It’s first action since receiving a shot in his foot during training camp.

Buffalo currently leads 13-0 in the second quarter.

