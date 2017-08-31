Remembering those lost to the opioid crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a hundred people gathered at LaSalle Park Thursday to remember lives lost to opioid addiction.

It’s the second year the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task force held the memorial for families.

Pictures of dozens and dozens of people were on display as family and friends honored their lives.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking, especially as a mother, these are somebody’s babies,” said Linda Hengel, Kenmore resident.

“My son Joshua was 29 years-old, he started using drugs as a result of anxiety medication and ADHD medication,” said Tina Shearman, Buffalo resident.

“This is my son William, he passed away on 10/10/16 from a drug overdose,” said Hengel.

The goal of the memorial is to save lives and to help families heal.

“Things are pretty dark for us, many of us are functioning under a veil of grief. I know they did not want to die, I know they did not want to get addicted,” said Debra Smith, organizer of event.

Family members say it’s not pills and it’s not heroin, pointing the finger at fentanyl.

“Unfortunately heroin is not what killed my son, fentanyl is what killed my son,” said Shearman.

While the epidemic is seeing a record number of deaths with 55,000 people overdosing nationwide each year, families are dedicating their lives to helping others because an overdose is a preventable tragedy.

“We have little left to lose, our entire commitment now is to the community and try and help other people so they don’t lose their loving family members,” said Smith.

Officials say so far this year, there have been 238 overdoses in Erie County which could surpass last year’s number of 301 overdoses.