CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new and improved Aldi grocery store opens Friday morning in Cheektowaga.

The Walden Avenue location will have a larger produce section, a bakery, and more environmentally-friendly building materials. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 8:25 a.m.

Customers will be eligible for a bag giveaway and a produce-for-a-year sweepstakes.

This is the sixth Aldi location in Western New York to be updated.