SPCA of Erie County part of network assisting animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a dozen dogs, some of which are from near the flood-ravaged southern Texas area, will soon be up for adoption at the Erie County SPCA.

The local agency received the transport Thursday afternoon as part of the national SPCA’s efforts to free up shelter space in the south.

All of these dogs came from the New Jersey area, specifically from a shelter called St. Hubert’s. Two of the them are from San Antonio, which is trying to free up as much space as possible to be able to take in dogs from the flooded portions of the state.

All of the dogs that arrived in Erie County today were voluntarily surrendered before the storm blew ashore, or they were picked up as strays. The dogs are various breeds, and all of them seemed elated to find a new home.

While most of the dogs will stay here, some will be transported to another SPCA network site in Toronto.

Gina Browning, chief communications officer with the SPCA of Erie County says these transporting networks are an important service they provide.

“We have to be very careful to balance out these transports with the need right here in Erie County. We can’t close our doors to the animals of Erie County,” Browning said. “We have a community that has supported us so much that they can demand that we get involved with transports like this, that this is what they want to see their donation dollars going toward.”

As of Thursday morning, the SPCA of Erie County had received more than $3,000 for their efforts to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

But the need continues, Browning said, and the agency will have a running list of monetary and supply needs on their website.

 

