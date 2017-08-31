‘State of Our Waters’ report provides snapshot of regional waterways



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An environmental group is out with a new report on the overall health of Western New York’s waterways.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper unveiled its new name and logo during an event Thursday at Canalside in Buffalo.

The group, which was previously known as Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, released a “State of Our Waters” report based on decades of research and analysis.

“In Western New York we have lived and learned that water is not just an environmental issue, it’s integrated into our regional economy and our quality of life,” said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

The report outlines successes and improvements, as well the challenges moving forward.

“Drinking water, wastewater and stormwater management will make or break this region’s recovery,” said Jedlicka.

“There’s no single entity, government, private sector or nonprofit that will solve all of the region’s water challenges. Collaboration is not a buzz word for us, it is smart strategy,” she said.

The report looked at several indicators that include clean drinking water and economic growth.

Both received pretty good marks.

While the report showed that great progress has been made over the years, it also pointed to work that still needs to be done.

Things like pipes and infrastructure that transport drinking water, pollution from industrial sources and bacteria coming from sewers and septic systems are among the “continuing and emerging” challenges, according to the report.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says fresh water is a critical part of the area’s identity, and acknowledged that big strides have been made over the years thanks to a collective effort.

“We went from a dead lake and water, creeks and rivers that nobody wanted to go to. Now it is one of our biggest drawing points,” Poloncarz said.

Congressman Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, says the report confirms the great progress made, but is also a reminder about the work still ahead.

“The one fundamental that we can’t forget is that you can’t build a new waterfront on a polluted river or a polluted lake,” Higgins said.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper also announced that it’s partnering with D’Youville College on addressing the region’s water challenges.

“We feel strongly that community engagement on water issues starts with our own students and faculty, who can bring tremendous young energy and academic expertise to the region’s water challenges,” said D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo.