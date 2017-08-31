Thousands pelt each other in Spain’s messy “Tomatina” fight

The Associated Press Published:
People react as they throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

BUNOL, Spain (AP) — More than 20,000 people have been drenched in red pulp after hurling tons of ripe tomatoes at each other in the annual “Tomatina” street battle in eastern Spain.

Extra security measures were taken at the fiesta in Bunol this year following the vehicle attacks in and near Barcelona this month, with some 700 agents deployed.

The party saw 160 tons of tomatoes offloaded from trucks into crowds jamming the town’s streets for the hour-long battle Wednesday.

Participants, including many tourists, don swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organizers hose the streets down within minutes of the event’s end at noon, while participants use public showers.

The event, which costs $12 to attend, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s