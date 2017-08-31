UB hangs with Minnesota, falls 17-7

UB opened the season against the Big Ten Golden Gophers.

By Published:
bulls web tag

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo Bulls hung around with the Big Ten’s Minnesota for three quarters before falling 17-7.

The Golden Gophers opened the scoring when Conor Rhoda hit Tyler Johnson 61-yards for a touchdown.

But, the Bulls would respond. Tyree Jackson connected with Anthony Johnson for a beautiful 50 yard strike. The two connected seconds later for a touchdown, tying the game at 7.

Before the first quarter ended Minnesota scored a second time, taking a 14-7 lead into the half.

The score remained the same until there was two minutes left in the game when Minnesota connected on a 43-yard field goal.

Jackson finished the night 22-for-42 passing with 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Bulls play at Army September 9th.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s