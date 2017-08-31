UB hangs with Minnesota, falls 17-7

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo Bulls hung around with the Big Ten’s Minnesota for three quarters before falling 17-7.

The Golden Gophers opened the scoring when Conor Rhoda hit Tyler Johnson 61-yards for a touchdown.

But, the Bulls would respond. Tyree Jackson connected with Anthony Johnson for a beautiful 50 yard strike. The two connected seconds later for a touchdown, tying the game at 7.

Before the first quarter ended Minnesota scored a second time, taking a 14-7 lead into the half.

The score remained the same until there was two minutes left in the game when Minnesota connected on a 43-yard field goal.

Jackson finished the night 22-for-42 passing with 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Bulls play at Army September 9th.