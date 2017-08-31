Want to see a Star Destroyer in action this weekend? Head to Canadian side of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lucasfilm and Disney will be bringing “a galaxy far, far away” very close to home this weekend.

For “Force Friday II” weekend, users of the Star Wars app will be able to see an augmented reality over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, including a giant Star Destroyer and TIE Fighters.

The event runs though Sept. 3 and will be held at a total of 20 landmark locations around the world.

Here’s the full list of the locations:

Central Park | USA | 40.781,-73.966

CN Tower | Canada | 40.781,-73.966

Coca-Cola London Eye | UK | 51.501,-0.124

Copacabana Beach | Brazil | -22.973,-43.185

Eiffel Tower | France | 48.862,2.288

Gamla Stan | Sweden | 59.325,18.071

Golden Gate Bridge | USA | 37.807,-122.469

Gran Via | Spain | 40.420,-3.706

Grand Canyon | USA | 36.061,-112.109

Ha’Penney Bridge | Ireland | 53.346,-6.263

Hollywood Sign | USA | 34.127,-118.326

Lumpini Park | Thailand | 13.729,100.542

Memorial de America Latina | Brazil | -23.527,-46.663

Merlion Park | Singapore | 1.286,103.854

Niagara Falls | Canada | 43.083,-79.078

Piazza del Duomo | Italy | 43.773,11.255

Schloss Charlottenburg | Germany | 52.520, 13.295

Sydney Harbour Bridge | Australia | -33.861,151.221

Victoria Harbour | Hong Kong | 22.294,114.169

Yoyogi Park | Japan | 35.672,139.694

Users can take pictures of the AR scene and share them on social media using the hashtags #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday.