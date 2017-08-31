Want to see a Star Destroyer in action this weekend? Head to Canadian side of Niagara Falls

PHOTO/StarWars.com

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lucasfilm and Disney will be bringing “a galaxy far, far away” very close to home this weekend.

For “Force Friday II” weekend, users of the Star Wars app will be able to see an augmented reality over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, including a giant Star Destroyer and TIE Fighters.

The event runs though Sept. 3 and will be held at a total of 20 landmark locations around the world.

Here’s the full list of the locations:

  • Central Park | USA | 40.781,-73.966
  • CN Tower | Canada | 40.781,-73.966
  • Coca-Cola London Eye | UK | 51.501,-0.124
  • Copacabana Beach | Brazil | -22.973,-43.185
  • Eiffel Tower | France | 48.862,2.288
  • Gamla Stan | Sweden | 59.325,18.071
  • Golden Gate Bridge | USA | 37.807,-122.469
  • Gran Via | Spain | 40.420,-3.706
  • Grand Canyon | USA | 36.061,-112.109
  • Ha’Penney Bridge | Ireland | 53.346,-6.263
  • Hollywood Sign | USA | 34.127,-118.326
  • Lumpini Park | Thailand | 13.729,100.542
  • Memorial de America Latina | Brazil | -23.527,-46.663
  • Merlion Park | Singapore | 1.286,103.854
  • Niagara Falls | Canada | 43.083,-79.078
  • Piazza del Duomo | Italy | 43.773,11.255
  • Schloss Charlottenburg | Germany | 52.520, 13.295
  • Sydney Harbour Bridge | Australia | -33.861,151.221
  • Victoria Harbour | Hong Kong | 22.294,114.169
  • Yoyogi Park | Japan | 35.672,139.694

Users can take pictures of the AR scene and share them on social media using the hashtags #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday.

 

