CHICAGO (WIVB) — The Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago is getting a very big, new addition.

Meet the world’s largest known dinosaur.

It’s 122 feet long and weighs in at 70 tons.

The bones are 102 million years

Because the bones are so old, a two-story cast from six different skeletons will be used in the display.

It replaces “Sue,” a T-Rex who has greeted visitors for 17 years.