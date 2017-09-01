Albion man accused of driving 111 MPH, child endangerment

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man is facing multiple charges after a police chase in Genesee County.

The Sheriff’s office says that Clarence Carithers, 32, sped by a patrol vehicle early Friday morning on Lewiston Rd. in Alabama.

They say Carithers kept speeding, eventually turning onto Alleghany Rd. with no turn signal.

According to them, he then turned onto Bloomingdale Rd. before coming to a stop at a gas mart outside of the Tonawanda Indian Reservation.

The Sheriff’s office says Carithers drove up to 111 MPH.

He faces the following charges:

  • Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (three counts)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Speed in Excess of 55 MPH (86 MPH)
  • Failure to Stop at a Blinking Red Light
  • Unsafe Turn without Signaling
  • Speed in Excess of 55 MPH (111 MPH)
  • No/Inadequate Lights

Carithers was jailed in Genesee County without bail and will be in Town of Alabama Court on October 12.

