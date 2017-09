ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the national anthem played before Thursday’s Bills-Lions game, one local player was seen apparently protesting.

OL Cameron Jefferson stood, but with a raised fist in the air as the song played.

Last season, former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before many games. He says he was protesting police brutality and the treatment of black Americans.

The Bills won Thursday’s preseason game 27-17.