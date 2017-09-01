BPD officer accused of Assault pleads ‘not guilty’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police officer accused of assaulting a person in custody pleaded ‘not guilty.’

Officer Joseph Hassett was supposed to appear in court on September 5, but requested an earlier appearance.

He was charged with Assault, Official Misconduct and Offering a False Instrument after officials say he injured Timothy Staton at the city jail this past March.

Officials say that Hassett lied about the incident in a written statement.

He will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 12.

