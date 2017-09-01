Buffalo man pleads not guilty to vehicular assault, DWI in May crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 33-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with two counts of DWI and first-degree vehicular assault in connection with a May crash on Bailey Avenue that left the driver and passenger of another car with serious injuries.

Marshawn Levy was behind the wheel May 13 on Bailey Avenue at East Delevan when he struck a car that was stopped in the southbound lane to make a turn onto East Delevan, the Erie County DA’s office said.

The collision caused serious injury to the 27-year-old driver and his 25-year-old passenger.

Levy is accused of having a BAC of .12 percent at the time of the crash.

The passenger in the other vehicle is still being treated for his injuries at ECMC.

Levy pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $5,000. If convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.