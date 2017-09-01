Community metal shop opens, organizers teaching skills to locals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pieces of molded metal art sit around the shop inside of the Foundry on Buffalo’s East Side.

“To bring two pieces of metal together is exciting,” said Debra Sarlin, the Foundry’s education director.

The recently established shop inside the incubator is offering people a chance to learn skills to do just that – welding and brazing. Sarlin and others at the Foundry are hopeful that the shop will draw in people from around the community and they can take the skills learned inside of the building out to the real world.

“Learning the design as well as craft of putting together metal is part of the education base that’s going to be going on here,” said Sarlin.

“A lot of people have talents and skills but don’t know where to go to build them,” said Ahmad Nieves, the relationship manager at the Foundry. “Having resources, like this metal shop, is important because people can come here and develop them.”