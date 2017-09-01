Controversial crematory could reopen in town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A controversial crematory in the town of Tonawanda could re-open.

The Amigone crematory on Sheridan Drive shut down several years ago. Neighbors complained about the smell and ash and fought to keep it closed.

Amigone Funeral Home received a permit from Department of Environmental Conservation to reopen its crematory but has yet to get the green light from the town of Tonawanda.

The crematory was closed five years ago. Neighbors complained of the smell and pollution in their area.

Even though the DEC has issued a permit, the State Attorney General has laid out strict requirements and upgrades before the crematory can operate again. Amigone didn’t want to comment, but according to the Attorney General office, the crematory would now have to include mercury emission controls and a bag house that would control dust emissions.

Neal Hodgson says that’s not enough to help maintain a good quality of life for the people who live in the area.

“Whether this crematory process with the scrubbing unit will be able to stop that smell, I doubt it. I think we’re still going to have that odor of human bodies being cremated,” said Neal Hodgson.

Now neighbors say they realize they can’t keep the crematory from remaining closed. They’re asking that Amigone only cremate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and not cremate on holidays.

Residents will hold a public meeting September 12th in the town of Tonawanda to address town officials with their concerns.