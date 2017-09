BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’re almost out of time if you want to fill a vacant spot on the Buffalo school board.

The seat opened after the State Education Commissioner ordered that Carl Paladino be removed.

MORE | Find more on that here.

Paladino is appealing the decision by MaryEllen Elia.

One person who has already expressed his interest is Austin Harig, who lost to Paladino in an election last year.

Applications must be received by email, or regular mail, by 4 p.m. Friday.