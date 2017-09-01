Fleet Feet Sports is collecting sneakers to help flood victims in Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc on areas up and down the Gulf Coast. It’s easy to feel helpless when a crisis breaks out in another part of the country, but one local company has found a way to help.

Fleet Feet Sports has made a name for itself here in the Queen City selling running shoes and equipment to all that want it. In addition to helping with apparel needs, they always try to get involved in the community. This week is no different. The store is trying to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey by collecting sneakers and socks to ship to Houston.

Ellen Brenner, VP and CFO of Fleet Feet Sports told News 4, “One of our folks was contacting fleet feet Houston to see how they were doing, and it appears that their stores were completely closed and they were completely underway with some rescue efforts. They initially asked for defective shoes which then as a nation fleet feet sports decided to see if we could get gently used shoes and new socks to donate and bring down there.”

When asked why go through the trouble of collecting sneakers rather than sending a monetary gift, Benner told News 4, it was all about immediate needs. She said, “What we found is that individuals don’t have their clothing. They don’t have shoes and they definitely need shoes to get around especially with the lack of transportation down there now.”

Already they have had tremendous success. At the store on Delaware Avenue, boxes of running sneakers and some new socks have already been gathered. Brenner said, “The stores have had an influx of people coming in bringing shoes, bring new socks so that we can ship down.”

If you don’t have running shoes to contribute, they will accept any and all shoes aside from high heels. From there, the company has a lot of work to do. Brenner explained the process, “What we will do is coordinate them by gender, by size, and then we’ll ship them down to the San Antonio store where folks from fleet feet Houston and San Antonio will sort them and send them to the communities with the most need.”

If you would like to help, the collection efforts will stay active until the 11th of September.