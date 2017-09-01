Force Friday draws Star Wars fans to toy stores

News 4 Staff Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of Star Wars were among the first to get their hands on some new action figures.

Several Toys “R” Us stores opened at Midnight Friday morning, with new items from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Dozens of people waited outside the store on Transit Rd. in Clarence, making sure they didn’t miss these new toys.

Some were there for over three hours.

“It’s just Star Wars,” Owen Dineen said. “It’s just awesome, like, you can’t really pass this up. It’s really awesome. Get a bunch of cool new stuff, and like, not have to worry about it not being there for you or something — be the first to get it.”

Sean Willard said “Some are exclusive, some are releases that are very high in demand, and that’s why I’m here to get one. So, I need to finish my collection.”

While the toys are out now, you won’t see The Last Jedi until mid-December.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s