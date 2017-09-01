Force Friday draws Star Wars fans to toy stores

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of Star Wars were among the first to get their hands on some new action figures.

Several Toys “R” Us stores opened at Midnight Friday morning, with new items from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Dozens of people waited outside the store on Transit Rd. in Clarence, making sure they didn’t miss these new toys.

Some were there for over three hours.

“It’s just Star Wars,” Owen Dineen said. “It’s just awesome, like, you can’t really pass this up. It’s really awesome. Get a bunch of cool new stuff, and like, not have to worry about it not being there for you or something — be the first to get it.”

Sean Willard said “Some are exclusive, some are releases that are very high in demand, and that’s why I’m here to get one. So, I need to finish my collection.”

While the toys are out now, you won’t see The Last Jedi until mid-December.