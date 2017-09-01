Georgia police officer says “We only kill black people” during traffic stop

News 4 Staff Published:

GEORGIA (WIVB) — There’s a push to fire a Georgia police officer after he made controversial comments during a traffic stop.

“Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah, we only kill black people right?” the officer said.

Cobb County Police Lieutenant Greg Abbott was caught on a dash cam making that statement to a driver. It happened in 2016.

In the video, you can hear the woman saying she’s scared to move her hands to get her cell phone, and that’s when Abbott made the comment.

Abbott says he was trying to “de-escalate the situation.”

The police chief says that kind of language is not tolerated, and has already started the process to terminate the lieutenant.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s