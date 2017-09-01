Georgia police officer says “We only kill black people” during traffic stop

GEORGIA (WIVB) — There’s a push to fire a Georgia police officer after he made controversial comments during a traffic stop.

“Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah, we only kill black people right?” the officer said.

Cobb County Police Lieutenant Greg Abbott was caught on a dash cam making that statement to a driver. It happened in 2016.

In the video, you can hear the woman saying she’s scared to move her hands to get her cell phone, and that’s when Abbott made the comment.

Abbott says he was trying to “de-escalate the situation.”

The police chief says that kind of language is not tolerated, and has already started the process to terminate the lieutenant.