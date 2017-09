WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Great Horned Owl is being cared for at the SPCA in West Seneca after being rescued from railroad tracks.

The SPCA received a call from the conductor of a Norfolk Southern train Thursday evening, notifying them that a Great Horned Owl had been found on the tracks.

The train stopped to allow the conductor to deliver the bird to responders from the SPCA.

According to the SPCA, the owl is very ill, and lucky to make it to the animal hospital.