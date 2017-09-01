High School football recap: Week 1

Highlights from the biggest games of week one of high school football.

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Week one of the high school football season has arrived. It certainly felt like football weather across western New York with temperatures in 50s.

CLASS AA: Lancaster 49 Bennett 16

The Legends looked in sectional championship form against Bennett who jumps up to class double AA this season. Lancaster scored early in often with the duo of Ryan Mansell and Max Giordano to move the ball down the field.

Class B-3/B-1: Medina 52 Burgard 30

In his first game since committing to Toledo, Jalin Cooper caught 2 passes for 44 yards including one for a 30-yard touchdown. The Mustangs quarterback Iziah Rhim finished with 244 yards and 5 touchdowns.

MMA: Canisius 42 Pittsford 27

The Crusaders opened up the season on the road with a win against Pittsford from section V.

