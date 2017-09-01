Joey Chestnut to compete in wing-eating contests in Buffalo this weekend

Related Coverage 16th annual Buffalo Wing Festival is Sept. 2 and 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A champion chicken wing eater is coming to the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Joey Chestnut is known across the world for his impressive eating, and on Saturday and Sunday, he will compete.

On Saturday, Chestnut will take part in the Buffet Bowl, competing against Carmen Cincotti, Geoffrey Esper, Gideon Oji, Michelle Lesco, Sonya Thomas, and Eric “Badlands” Booker. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The next day, Chestnut will compete against Oji and Cincotti in the U.S. Buffalo Wing Eating Championship. Chestnut claimed the 2016 title last year by eating 188 wings in 12 minutes. Oji came in second.

$5,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs between both competitions. Both will be held at the main stage at Coca-Cola Field.