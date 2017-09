BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls resident Nicholas Mallory, 31, has admitted to stealing from his former employer.

Between July and December of last year, Mallory stole roughly $70,000 worth of brass parts from Sherex Fastening Solutions on Riverwalk Pkwy. in the Town of Tonawanda.

He was charged with Grand Larceny.

When sentenced on Nov. 29, he could spend up to 15 years in jail.