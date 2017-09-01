Niagara Falls natives helping with search and rescue efforts in Texas

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls natives are getting a firsthand look at the devastation left behind by hurricane Harvey.

“I mean these guys just lost everything their whole house is demolished, 6 feet of water. In other areas they’re standing on top of their rooftops,” said Jim Harchar, Cajun Navy Search and Rescue volunteer.

Jim Harchar and his brother-in-law arrived in Texas Monday night. They’re using a tow truck and jet skis for search and rescues with the Cajun Navy Dispatch Team.

“We have the jet skis a lot of times what we would do cause we get to the areas that the boats couldn’t, we would kind of search it out, radio it in so then they’d send the big boats that can rescue 15, 20 people at a time,” said Harchar.

Despite the massive damage, Harchar says he’s seen a huge outpouring of support and people keeping their spirits up in devastated areas of Texas.

“You think they’d be all sad and crying cause they just lost everything. But they’re just so happy to be rescued,” said Harchar.

Back here in Western New York, the Buffalo Wing Joint and Pub in Niagara Falls is trying raise money to help Harchar’s team help people in need.

“I saw that he was packing up his entire truck going doing with jet skis and going to do search and rescue missions. So we have a gofundme set up for him, his brother, and all of the other rescue volunteers that are down there,” said Candice Creamer, Buffalo Wing Joint and Pub owner.

“The most shocking thing is seeing families on the rooftop. Just pulling up to them and just seeing 4 or 5 kids now with their parents on top the roof just unreal,” said Harchar.

If you’d like to help Harchar’s team with search and rescue efforts, go to this link: https://www.gofundme.com/hurricane-harvey-rescue-volunteers