OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Beginning Sept. 5, NYSDOT will be repaving a portion of Interstate 86 in the towns of Hinsdale and Olean and the city of Olean in Cattaraugus County.

Motorists should expect to encounter daily lane closures on Interstate 86 westbound between Exit 27 and Exit 26 to allow for milling and paving. The work is expected to take six weeks.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time.