Peterman: “I have a chip on my shoulder.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws a pass as Detroit Lions Ego Ferguson rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

As a fifth round draft pick Nathan Peterman felt like he had something to prove.

Through four preseason games the Bills quarterback has let his play do the talking, and while gaining fans and earning praise from Head Coach Sean McDermott for his “poise.”

The former Pitt standout threw for 453 yards and a touchdown in four games in the preseason, which ranked 10th among quarterbacks.  He was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“I think the biggest thing for a quarterback is confidence,” Peterman told reporters after the Bills 27-17 win over the Lions in the preseason finale.

“With how the draft went and everything like that, I have a chip on my shoulder,” he continued. “For me, I’ve always had the same confidence in myself, believe in what I can do and see what other people think about it.”

“I thought he was sharp. He moved the offense,” McDermott said after the game.  “I like what he did – they got into a rhythm.  We stayed pretty balanced and we were able to get points, which is pretty important.

With Tyrod Taylor still in concussion protocol Peterman could be called upon by the Bills to start in the season opener against the Jets on Sept. 10, if Taylor hasn’t fully recovered.

