Police: Passenger arrested after shoving flight attendant

The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested and removed from a Southwest Airlines flight about to depart from Phoenix to Denver after he repeatedly ignored requests to fasten his seat belt and shoved a flight attendant.

Police say 58-year-old David Clyne Dutson of Tucson was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault Wednesday night at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A police probable-cause statement says all passengers were taken off the flight after Dutson refused to leave the plane and then police arrested him.

Dutson was released from jail Thursday after making an initial court appearance, during which the case was dismissed, but in a way that could allow it to be filed again.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegation and there’s no phone listing under his name.

